Mesa County rises to 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has been notified of additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 12. We're told the result ranges from a person in their 30s to someone in their 70s.

Meanwhile Montrose county has confirmed two more cases bringing their total to eleven. All of those people are self-quarantined in their homes. They are waiting on results for about 200 people.

Delta county has one confirmed case.

Statewide the numbers continue to climb.

More than two thousand people have now tested positive for covid-19. We are also told that 47 people have died.

The state health department says more than fourteen thousand people have been tested.

It is essential all Colorado counties take action to slow the spread.

#DoYourPartCO: help reduce the spread of coronavirus by adhering to public health recommendations. We all play a role in protecting the health of our community.

- Social Distancing: physical distancing is a set of actions intended to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease.

- Self-Care: residents who are not critically ill, should stay home and manage their symptoms.

For the latest on local information, visit

health.mesacounty.us/COVID19.