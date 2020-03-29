Peach season predictions

With peach season just around the corner, we wanted to check in with Palisade farmers about what this year is looking like for them.

Farmers are considered essential personnel by Polis’s stay at home order and C & R Farms in Palisade says it’s business as usual for them.

They say weather is the most important ingredient to grow their famous Palisade Peaches and so far, so good. Even though we saw some colder temperatures earlier this week—even some graupel—C & R say their peach buds weren’t affected by the temps because they’re still tight and have a little bit more time before they bloom. During a time of economic uncertainty, C & R Farms says now is the perfect time to shop locally.

“I think it’s important to support our local farmers and our businesses. People just [need to] not panic and definitely buy your fruits and vegetables because they’re going to keep you healthy,” says part owner of C & R, Clare Talbott.

Talbott says she’s expecting her blooms around the 9th of April. Peach Harvest season usually runs from late June to early October.

Talbott says she's preserved her peaches and other produce by freezing and canning for a long time now.

She says COVID-19 and the empty grocery store shelves have prompted her to share the craft with others so that they can have summer’s bounty in their pantry all year long.