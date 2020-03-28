BREAKING: Mesa County rises to 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Mesa County Public Health (MCPH) has been notified of additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 11. There are 262 negative cases and 68 pending.

It is essential all residents of Mesa County take action to slow the spread.

#DoYourPartCO: help reduce the spread of coronavirus by adhering to public health recommendations. We all play a role in protecting the health of our community.

- Social Distancing: physical distancing is a set of actions intended to stop or slow down the spread of a contagious disease.

- Self-Care: residents who are not critically ill, should stay home and manage their symptoms.

For the latest information, visit

health.mesacounty.us/COVID19.