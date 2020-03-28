Local grocers working hard to stock shelves

We continue to get calls into our newsroom about empty grocery store shelves... but officials remind us not to worry.

While the City of Grand Junction is not responsible for what’s on the grocery store shelves, they too have heard the concerns of the community and have talked with grocers… They reminded folks earlier this week that supermarkets are hard at work stocking shelves and have even modified hours and placed limits on goods to make sure everyone has what they need.

“The supply lines have not failed. It’s important for community members to understand that. We have created this challenge in our community by overbuying,” says City Manager Greg Caton.

The City encourages folks to be a good neighbor and shop responsibly.

