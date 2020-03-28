Montrose volunteers make masks for hospitals

Just like in many places, Montrose County is running low on medical masks from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the community is rallying together to help out.

Volunteers are sewing medical masks for the folks on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis.

Montrose County Commissioner Sue Hansen has spearheaded this effort, coordinating about 80 volunteers but she says there are many more sewing independently. They've worked with hospital workers to fine-tune their design; making sure the masks are comfortable for the doctors and nurses wearing them. Hansen says she's taken over three hundred masks over to the hospital in the last few days.

“What’s interesting is that as new people have moved in, you always risk, ‘does your community change? What happens to the culture of your community?’ This has really warmed my heart because a lot of these people are new residents and they jump right in to help. I think it defines the kind of community Montrose is,” Hansen says.

Montrose is also having a personal protective equipment drive for health care providers on Monday, March 30th and Tuesday, March 31st from 2-4pm at Montrose High School by the old gym. They need unopened medical supplies like eye protection and goggles, face shields, surgical masks, N95 masks, sterile and non-sterile gloves, disposable gowns, and biohazard bags.

These masks aren't N95 masks that filter out the virus, but these home-made masks act as a protective barrier for hospital workers who are doing things like greeting patients and taking their temperature. The goal is to save the N95 masks for the folks who need them most.

