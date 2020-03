Late Friday night, Mesa County Public Health received word that three of its residents have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total to nine cases.

Countywide, 275 samples have been submitted. It is unknown how many cases are pending at this time.

So far, Mesa County only makes up 9 of the 1,734 cases in total in Colorado. 239 people have been hospitalized throughout the state due to the virus, and 31 have died.