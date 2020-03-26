Mesa County receives testing kits for first responders, healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers in Mesa County are receiving thousands of testing kits from the Colorado State Emergency Operations Center and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Larimer and El Paso counties are receiving these kits as well for their first responders and healthcare workers.

Between the three counties, 4,500 kits will be distributed.

"This testing strategy helps strengthen medical capacity through early identification of healthcare workers and first responders who may test positive for COVID-19," the press release from the state health department reads.

"Colorado has continued to seek ways to expand our testing of critical populations," says Scott Bookman, the CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. "These kits will strengthen our medical capacity, allowing us to verify positive cases among first-line resources and work to keep them -- and the people they serve-- healthy."

As of Thursday afternoon, Mesa County has confirmed 6 cases. Across the state,1,430 cases have been confirmed.