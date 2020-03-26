Stabbing off of 12th and Bookcliff

Around noon on Thursday, Grand Junction Police responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Bookcliff Avenue.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident and was not present when police arrived. Police later found the suspect, but as of last check, no official arrest has been made.

Officers on the scene were wearing PPE masks as one the people involved in the situation had been showing signs of being sick and coughing.

Officers will be carrying these masks with them at all times due to the current circumstances.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time.

We will continue to update this story as further information becomes available.