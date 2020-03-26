Man who falls asleep in car arrested at the Orchard Mesa Maverik

Earlier on Thursday, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a clerk's call from the Maverik in Orchard Mesa, saying a man had been asleep in his car for some time.

It happened a little before 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Maverik in Orchard Mesa off of 27 Road.

We're told a car pulled into the gas station several hours earlier and a Maverik employee noticed he was asleep and called the cops.

When police arrived, they discovered the car was stolen out of Fruita.

Police surrounded the car and ultimately took the suspect into custody at gunpoint. Our crew on scene say he had warrants out for his arrest.

There is no word on charges at the time.

We will continue to update this information as it becomes available.

