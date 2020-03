D51's emergency meal service will adjust starting Monday, March 30. On Monday, two new locations will be added.

These new locations are at 13 Cider Bistro in downtown Palisade and will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

The other will be at Fruitvale Elementary School from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Additionally, the locations at Fruita 8/9 School and Dual Immersion Academy will stop starting Friday, March 27.

To view the full calendar of the Lunch Lizard, click here