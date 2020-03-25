GJFD breaks ground on new fire station

The Grand Junction Fire Department broke ground this week on what will be the first additional fire station in the city in 16 years.

Fire station 6 will be the only fire station north of Patterson. It's the first of two other stations to come from a ballot initiative on public safety passed last April. Construction began on Monday; they will be moving 900 cubic yards of dirt—or 900 dump truck trips—from the site to make way for the station.

“We went through the process to get the contractor and get everyone on board, got the design done, and then coronavirus hit right before we started construction so it kind of took the back burner. So on Monday, when construction started, it was a really welcoming sight for the fire department because we've been so busy with corona, we're seeing the growth finally and seeing something positive ahead,” says Battalion Chief Matt Carson.

They're on a five year plan to complete the three stations; the plan is to have one of the new stations southeast of town and the other northwest.