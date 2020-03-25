City of Fruita delcares Local Disaster Emergency in Reponse to COVID-19

Tuesday night, the City of Fruita formally declared a Local Disaster Emergency in Response to the COVID-19 virus.

One of the leading reasons for this declaration is the "severe economic hardships" that Fruita residents and multiple local businesses are facing.

I do not want this action to cause additional alarm to the Fruita community, but to assure our community that as we continue to work together to limit the spread of this virus, we are positioning our community for eligibility of aid in the future, says Mike Benett, Fruita City Manager. "This declaration does not change existing measures and we strongly urge all residents to adhere to the guidance of the Federal, State, County and City Governments."

The city says that this declaration "enables Fruita to activate the response and recovery aspects of all applicable local and interjurisdictional disaster emergency plans and to seek and authorize the furnishing of aid and assistance."

In the press release, the city urges its citizens to continue to support local businesses and to enjoy the outdoors.

"The City of Fruita would like to thank all residents for their patience and understanding during this ever-evolving situation."