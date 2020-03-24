D51 students check out Chromebooks

Just because Colorado schools are closed until April 17th doesn't mean the learning stops.

D51 students headed to campuses across the valley to pick up their Chromebooks today so they can stay on top of their learning even though they won't physically be in school. At Grand Junction High, faculty also checked in with students about toiletries and other things they might be in short supply of. They said for many kids, the schools are much more than just a place to learn.

"We've just seen a lot of patience and support from our community and a lot of people coming together to get through this together and so we just want people to know that we're here and we're still supporting kids in every way we can. It's going to look a little bit different for now; we're still trying to figure out what that looks like but our mission remains the same. We're here for kids and the community,” says D51 Communication Specialist Catherine Foster.

The checkout worked like a drive-thru restaurant; folks didn't have to get out of their cars to limit possible exposure.