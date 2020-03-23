City of Grand Junction emphasizes importance of social distancing

It's been nine days since the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Mesa County and with another case announced today, the city of Grand Junction working hard to stop the spread. They’re asking for folks to do their part.

At today's briefing, officials stressed the importance of social distancing… they say our economy depends on it.

Shops and restaurants are having to make changes in order to comply with emergency health regulations. While Colorado is not one of the 12 states that have a stay-at-home order, Mesa County Public Health says that might be coming soon. They say an order of two weeks would help to shorten the duration of the virus, getting life -- and business-- back to normal. But for now, keep your distance.

“If we're not out there practicing social distancing, I think it’s disrespectful to all those people that are going through this stuff that don't have jobs right now that may not be able to pay their rent,” says Executive Director of MCPH Jeff Kuhr.

According to the City, a stay-at-home order is something they'd look towards the state for and wouldn't enact themselves.