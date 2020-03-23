Country Jam "proceeding as planned"

Country Jam has announced that the music festival is proceeding as planned amid concerns over COVID-19

This comes after several events in the Grand Valley have been postponed or canceled.

Country Jam posted, "Country Jam Festival 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in June. The health and safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly. We will continue to keep you updated should any changes be made."

It is scheduled for June 18-21.