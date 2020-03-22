Enstrom Candies donates toffee to support small businesses

Small businesses are feeling the effects of the COVID-19, but one downtown candy maker is hoping that something sweet might incentivize shoppers to keep their money local.

Enstrom Candies is using their world famous toffee to help other local businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shops and restaurants are having to make changes in order to comply with emergency health regulations and many folks have opted to just stay in. In order to encourage people to keep supporting our small businesses, Enstrom Candies donated 1700 units of candy to the downtown businesses and restaurants. When you spend $10 downtown, you get a free box of Enstrom toffee.

“These are hard times; it’s important that we come together as a community and try to support each other. It’s just a good way to entice people to get out, support their local businesses, and it’s also a good way to spread a little cheer in some kind of sad times right now,” says 4th generation owner of Enstrom Candies, Jim Simons.

Enstrom Candies hopes that folks will keep supporting small, local businesses… even if it looks a little different, like to-go orders from restaurant and more online shopping on their websites.

This leftover candy from the holidays is typically donated to nonprofits within the community.

This year, though, Enstrom Candies felt it was best to put it to use for their neighbors.