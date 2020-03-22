BREAKING: Gov. Polis orders non essential businesses to reduce workforce by 50%

Updated: Sun 5:42 PM, Mar 22, 2020

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT)- In a press conference Sunday evening, Governor Polis ordered nonessential workplaces to reduce their workforce by 50%

He stated that if your workplace can reduce it by more than 50 percent, through telecommuting and other avenues, to do it.

Also in the presser, Polis explained that as of now, Colorado is 7,000 short in ventilators when COVID-19 peaks in the state.

 
