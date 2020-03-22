Attorney General calls for statewide pause on eviction proceedings

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser released a statement calling on state courts to halt eviction proceedings due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As of Sunday, Denver, Mesa, Weld, and Boulder counties have taken this step according to Weiser.

“In this emergency, evicting any Coloradan from their home would exacerbate the public health and economic crisis we are fighting together," says Weiser. "I applaud Governor Polis in leading state agencies and local governments in an effort to stop evictions during this crisis."

