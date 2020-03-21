BREAKING: Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Mesa County

Saturday evening, Mesa County Public Health confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Mesa County.

They say it is a male over the age of 60. MCPH says that this individual was a contact of the first person to test positive in the county.

In a statement, Mesa County Public Health says, "Our community-wide response team is working to help stop the spread of illness, but as we’ve shared before we fully expect more cases. The MCPH screening location is collecting dozens of samples every day, those results are being reported to us as they are completed at the state lab in Denver."