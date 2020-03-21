Increased traffic at state parks

Practicing social distancing is easy when you’re in the great outdoors.

While many places are seeing a decline of visors during the COVID-19 pandemic, parks are seeing more traffic than ever. CPW says state parks are seeing an increase in visitation from 20% to two times the regular amount. National parks are open on a reduced or no fee basis but state parks still require passes… CPW says now might be a great time to purchase one of those passes.

“Being able to get outside and breathe the fresh air and even if it’s a short walk around a lake or something like that, really kind of puts things back in perspective like, ‘hey we live in a beautiful place, we’re doing okay, and everything is going to be okay,” says spokesperson for CPW Randy Hampton.

Some park facilities like visitor’s centers are being shut down. Those that are still open are being cleaned more frequently.

