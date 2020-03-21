Longtime Vail music icon passed away due to COVID-19 complications

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT)- Eagle County announced its first death on Saturday from COVID-19. It was the longtime Vail resident and music icon, Rod Powell. He was 64.

Powell had underlying health conditions, and passed away at a Denver hospital.

This is the first death Eagle County has seen.

Colorado now has five deaths from the virus.

The Vail Government announced, "Please, honor his memory by doing your part to stop the spread."

 