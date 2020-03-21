The Salvation Army is extending their hands to help amidst uncertain times

Like other businesses around the valley, The Salvation Army Thrift Stores have closed down in Clifton, Delta, and Montrose, as they try to do their part to flatten the curve of the virus.

However, rather than sending these employees home unpaid, The Salvation Army is redeploying this staff to help seve the community amid COVID-19 concerns.

“This is such a challenging time for people in our communities, and loss of income is a huge factor,” says Captain Joe West, Corps Officer and administrator of The Salvation Army in Grand Junction, CO. “The Salvation Army cares for our community, and we’re here to help.”

In a press release, The Salvation Army says, "The Salvation Army Corps Community Center remains open, helping our community with food, shelter, rent and utility assistance. Our mission is to serve those in need, in His name, without discrimination."

It goes on to address the situation around the valley with school districts switching to online learning. "As school districts close, we are aware of the pressure that puts on parents and will be available to help. As families and individuals are quarantined, we are preparing week-long food boxes so they don’t have to leave their home."

They say they are taking the necessary precautions to keep all of their facilities sanitary.

If you or someone you know is experiencing difficulty during this time and needs help with food, rent or utility assistance, please contact your local Salvation Army, call our Connection Center at 855-768-7977 or learn more at salarmy.us/IMcovidinfo.