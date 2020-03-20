Gov. Polis provides update on state's response to COVID-19

In a conference on Friday, Gov. Polis provided updates to the state's response to COVID-19.

Polis announced that businesses that are offering takeout and delivery can now sell alcohol to help keeps businesses afloat.

In his press conference, Governor Polis says that restaurants that offer takeout and delivery will be allowed to sell alcohol to help their business. — Calvin Corey (@ccoreynews) March 20, 2020

He also appointed former Denver Mayor Federico Pena to head a team of economic advisers who will guide Colorado's response to the virus.

Additionally, Polis extended the deadline for state income taxes to July 15 and suggested that local municipalities extend their deadlines as well.

Lastly, the Governor said he is working to make an executive order that will expedite unemployment payments to those who have lost their jobs due to the virus.

We will continue to update this article.