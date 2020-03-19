Grocery stores making changes for elderly and at-risk shoppers

Even though we've only had one presumptive positive in Mesa County, the effects of COVID-19 have literally emptied grocery store shelves… some retailers are trying to make sure those most at-risk have what they need.

Some grocery stores have made changes to make sure the elderly and at-risk shoppers can get the essentials the need… We spoke with one woman about what these changes mean for her.

Senior citizens are more at risk for contracting COVID-19 and might have a harder time getting the items they need to keep themselves safe and healthy. The woman I spoke with wants to see more proactivity from her grocery stores and more accommodations during this trying time.

"I lived through the polio epidemic. Actually my older sister was the first person to catch polio in Delta County. I have never seen anything like this. I have never seen the grocery store so depleted," says senior citizen Joana Hugus.

Sprouts and Sam’s Club have not made any adjustments at this point. Walmart is opening early for seniors. On Tuesdays, they can come shop from 6am to 7am. Albertsons and Safeway stores will open for senior shoppers from 7am to 9am on Tuesday and Thursday and City Market will open for senior shoppers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 7am to 8am.