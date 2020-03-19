Montrose County School District offering students meals and meal delivery

The Montrose County School District Food and Nutrition Services has begun offering free bagged meals for pickup to all school-age students.

This will continue until school starts back up. They will be offering it Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Also, since every household might not be able to pick up lunch, the district has created a delivery plan to ensure all students have access. The delivery service will begin on March 20.

Households that need delivery are encouraged to visit this linkE

PICKUP LOCATIONS:

For families at Cottonwood, Johnson, and Centennial schools use the Centennial Middle School location.

For families at Northside, Oak Grove and Peak Academy schools use the Northside Elementary School location.

For families using the Early Childhood Center, Columbine, Pomona, Vista Charter and Montrose high school use the Montrose High School location.

For families at Olathe Elementary and Olathe middle/high schools use the Olathe Elementary School location.