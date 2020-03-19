Mesa County Public Health suspends open burning due to COVID-19 impacts

Mesa County Public Health issued a no-burn advisory indefinitely to "protect high-risk populations impacted by COVID-19."

This advisory means residential burning IS NOT allowed.

Mesa County Public Health says they will continue to evaluate and issue guidance when it is okay to burn again.

With COVID-19 being a lower respiratory illness, Public Health wants the best possible air quality while this virus continues to spread.

They recognize that ag burning is a tool used to prepare fields and watering sources, so they ask the ag community to be aware of the health impacts on those most at risk, and to consider other options if possible.