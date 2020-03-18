Clifton fire threatened several homes

The Clifton Fire Department, with aid from Grand Junction Fire, Palisade Fire, and East Orchard Fire crews, are battling a fire in Clifton that forced several residents from their homes.

The fire is off of Jay Lee Street and Autumn Breeze Drive and is estimated to be about 4 acres.

The fire threatened several homes, and a fifth wheel trailer was lost in the fire.

Our crews on scene say that the teams are in "mop up phase" and the fire has been contained. Residents have been given the green light to go back into their homes.

