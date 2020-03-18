Your guide to restaurants around the Grand Valley amidst COVID-19 concerns

In light of the order by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, restaurants and bars have been asked to switch to takeout and delivery only.

Below is a list of restaurants on the Western Slope that are now offering takeout and delivery services. We will continue to update this list as we get more information.

The Ale House in Grand Junction is temporarily halting its dine-in service, but is now offering curbside delivery for its full menu from 12 to 8 p.m. daily.

Jimmyz Hamburgers is remaining open for takeout and is offering free delivery for the time being.

No Coast Sushi is offering curbside orders for its full menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kannah Creek Brewing Company is closed at both of their locations.

The Rockslide Brewery and Restaurant is offering curbside pickup, carry out, and delivery between First Street and Seventh Street from Colorado to Rood Avenue. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are offering their full menu and are adding family meals as well to help "Get people fed," as General Manager Brian Oliver explained. They are also creating growlers to go.

Dream Cafe is offering curbside pickup, carry out, and delivery between First Street and Seventh Street from Colorado to Rood Avenue. They will be open from 8 a.m to 1 p.m.

Hot Tomato is offering take out orders for their entire menu. They are keeping their normal hours from 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

Pablo's Pizza will be offering pickup and delivery "for the foreseeable future." They will ask customers to pay over the phone so you do not have to sign anything to help stop the spread of the virus.

Wine Country Inn is offering call in orders for pickup from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.