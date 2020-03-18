D51 to provide free meals to students during closure

D51 will be providing free meals to all Mesa County children 18 years or younger during school closure, district officials say.

Food options to choose from include a hot or cold entree with fruit, vegetables and milk. Students will also be given breakfast for the next morning.

The daily meal service will be held at 11 schools, including three lunch lizard mobile stops.

Service will begin Monday, March 23 and run monday through friday at 11:30 a.m., to 1 p.m.

Meals will be provided curbside and similar to a drive through as the district keeps social distancing in mind.

Locations of the meal service are as followed:

- Chipeta Elementary

- Clifton Elementary

- Dos Rios Elementary

- Dual Immersion Academy

- Nisley Elementary

- Pear Park

- Pomona Elementary

- Shelledy Elementary

- Fruita 8-9

- Mt. Garfield MS

- Orchard Mesa MS

Additionally, lunch lizard locations will be held at Mesa Ave Park, Kimewoor Park, and Candlewood Community Center.

For more information visit, bit.ly/lunchlizard

