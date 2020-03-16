D51 deep cleans to fight COVID-19

Kids in D51 began spring break today… but the district's custodial staff is hard at work trying to sanitize the schools.

130 custodians working to clean every school in the valley. They began last Thursday, sanitizing all surfaces that students and staff might come in contact with. In the past, schools have been closed for this type of deep clean when 10% or more of the student body is absent, but that’s not the case this time. D51 says this cleaning is preventative.

"This is a little bit tougher; it kind of has people more on edge, anxiety... We, earlier in the school year, had the norovirus so that gave us the opportunity to get used to disinfecting,” says Pete Apodaca, Custodial Coordinator for D51.

The custodial team is using some new tools from last fall to fight this spring's virus, like an electro static disinfecting machine.

