Mesa County Valley School District 51 announces closure until April 10

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 says that all schools and buildings in the school district will be closed until April 10 due to concerns over COVID-19.

In a statement from Superintendent Diana Sirko, it reads, "This was not an easy decision, and we know it will be hard for many families, but feel that it is in the best interest of our entire community. Allowing for social distance during this time will help flatten the curve on COVID-19 cases in our community and help prevent our health care facilities from being overwhelmed."

Also in the statement, Sirko says that the district is working on moving classes to online, which she says will start on March 30.

Sirko says that the Technology Department is working on a process for students to check out Chromebooks, if needed and says families who need internet can contact Spectrum at 1-866-874-2389 to set up free access for 60 days.

Montrose, Delta, and Garfield County schools have all instituted closures due to the virus outbreak in Colorado.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

The CDC also recommends that public gatherings or events with more than 50 people be cancelled or postponed.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

