Closures around the Western Slope due to COVID-19 concerns

In an attempt to keep the Western Slope up to date on all the closures and repercussions from concerns over COVID-19, we have listed some of the closures below.

As always, if we forgot something, be sure to comment on this article or message us on social media!

EVENTS:

-JUCO World Series

SCHOOLS:

Colorado Mesa University (Online learning until April 5)

Montrose County School District closed until April 12

Delta County School District/ Technical College of the Rockies closed until March 27

Garfield County School District closed until after Spring Break

BUSINESSES/ BUILDINGS

-Powderhorn Ski Resort

-Grand Valley Power Office closed until March 30 (Working remotely while closed)

-Fruita Community Center

-Veteran's Memorial Community Center

-Avalon Theatre closed until further notice

-Bookcliff Activity Center

-Grand Junction Convention Center (formerly Two Rivers Convention Center)

-Grand Junction Senior Recreation Center

-Grand Junction Visitor's Center

-Las Colonias Park Amphitheater – no immediate shows are currently scheduled.

-Lincoln Park Barn

-Mesa County Libraries closed until April 6

-Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool