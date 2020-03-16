Closures around the Western Slope due to COVID-19 concerns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT)- In an attempt to keep the Western Slope up to date on all the closures and repercussions from concerns over COVID-19, we have listed some of the closures below.
EVENTS:
-JUCO World Series
SCHOOLS:
Colorado Mesa University (Online learning until April 5)
Montrose County School District closed until April 12
Delta County School District/ Technical College of the Rockies closed until March 27
Garfield County School District closed until after Spring Break
BUSINESSES/ BUILDINGS
-Powderhorn Ski Resort
-Grand Valley Power Office closed until March 30 (Working remotely while closed)
-Fruita Community Center
-Veteran's Memorial Community Center
-Avalon Theatre closed until further notice
-Bookcliff Activity Center
-Grand Junction Convention Center (formerly Two Rivers Convention Center)
-Grand Junction Senior Recreation Center
-Grand Junction Visitor's Center
-Las Colonias Park Amphitheater – no immediate shows are currently scheduled.
-Lincoln Park Barn
-Mesa County Libraries closed until April 6
-Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool