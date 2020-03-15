Local business helps those who are at-risk for COVID-19

Even though we’ve only had one presumptive positive in Mesa County, the effects of COVID-19 have literally emptied grocery store shelves. A local business is trying to help out.

Products like hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and, of course, toilet paper have been in short supply, but Ruff Around the Edges is asking for donations of these necessities to help those who can’t go out and shop themselves.

Ruff Around the Edges is a dog training and boarding service; their business revolves around folks going out of town and needing someone to care for their furry friends. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one is going out of town. Ruff Around the Edges is trying to make use of that down time by addressing a problem they see during these scary times... making sure everybody has the essentials they need.

“I actually saw an elderly person walking down the toilet paper aisle and there was nothing there and it broke my heart. It upset me that our community is doing that because we’re kind of a tight knit community; we’ve always been there to help, but this turned into an almost survival of the fittest idea. I think we all need to settle down,” says Lance Ferguson, owner of Ruff Around the Edges.

Ruff Around the Edges is starting a drive for things like toilet paper and cleaning products. They’ve already given essentials to three local families but are asking for the community's help.

If you've bought extras of these things, Ruff Around the Edges asks you to consider the elderly and those with immune system issues who won't be as strong if they’re exposed to the virus.

The goal is to fill his car with donations to be distributed to those who can't go out themselves and get them.

You can visit Ruff Around the Edges location at 2841 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501 and put your donations in the green Camaro parked in front.

