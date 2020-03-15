Macramé and mimosas at 'Irish it was Spring' workshop

Some crafters spent their afternoon learning a new skill with a mimosa in hand.

'Irish it was spring' Macramé Workshop took place today at The Goat and Clover Tavern. Folks spent a couple of hours learning the art of tying knots and left today with a cotton or jute plant hanger of their very own. Once somebody learns the technique, they can make things like wall hangings, wine bags, and other things… a skill that might come in handy if you’re staying in this weekend.

“I’ve always thought of it as macramé for mental health. I started after I had my youngest child and I think I had a little post-partum and I think I needed something to keep my hands busy and this is what it turned into. I do think there’s a huge mental health aspect of it,” says fiber artist and class instructor Bri Bejarano.

Bejarano says her workshops are a great place to start if you’re interested in learning to macramé. You kind find more information on her classes here: https://www.facebook.com/MacraBej/?eid=ARCp9kRoj3nt0d0VUqYU09VuojIySNDNkZIkKy_Yxq62768BxOecgzB9QU3JUQPVBP3WqUHofcYWcC20

