Palisade Lions Club fundraiser

Palisade Lion’s Club is celebrating its 90th birthday this year, but they're still coming up with new ways to support their community.

Today they had their first annual community yard sale and corned beef lunch at the Palisade Veteran's Memorial Park Community Center. Folks stopped in for a delicious lunch of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and hot dogs for the kids. They also brought their treasures for the yard sale and proceeds go right back to the community.

“We do lots of community projects, often spent in the park. Some of this we’re hoping to repair or replace the failing marquee right on the corner here. It’s a community service. We put all of the local events on there for Taylor Elementary, chamber events, town events, our events…” Rick Fox with the Palisade Lions Club says.

The marquee is on 8th and Kluge Avenue. Anyone wanting to donate directly for the marquee replacement project can also send checks to the following address:

Palisade Lions Club to POB 37, Palisade, CO 81526.

Please note marquee on the "for" line on your check.