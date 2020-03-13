Seniors and COVID-19

Public health officials say senior citizens are most at-risk population when it comes to COVID-19-- those over 60 and those whose immune systems may be compromised.

The Home health agency Visiting Angels says they're only seeing the seniors they serve for things like transportation to and from doctor's appointments. These seniors are experiencing a type of quarantine in their own home and are also being locked down in assisted living facilities.

“The fewer people that go into those facilities, the better off we are, the better capable we are of preventing what happened in Kennewick Washington. We don’t want to see that repeated here,” says Debbie Harrison, Director and Owner of Visiting Angels.

They're also especially being affected by the empty shelves of essentials at the store. Visiting Angels hopes you'll reach out to the elderly people in your lives and see if they need any help.

