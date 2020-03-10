Governor declares state of emergency, case confirmed in Gunnison County

Governor Polis has declared a state of Emergency in Colorado, as the state confirmed its 15th case of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

Gunnison County has received its first confirmed case, which marks the first one in the area.

The governor emphasized the virus' death rate, which he explains is 2 to 3 times higher than the flu. Furthermore, he noted the threat it poses to folks over 60 years of age.

As of now, cases have been confirmed in Arapahoe (2), Denver (4), Douglas (3), Eagle (2), El Paso (1), Gunnison (1), Larimer (1), and Summit (1) Counties.

Testing centers have been set up in the Front Range, and the Governor says that "there will be more confirmed cases," due to the number of tests being conducted.