Positive COVID-19 cases reaches 11 in Colorado

Two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Colorado this afternoon, bringing the total of cases to 11 in the state.

One case was a female in her 70's whose place of residence in Eagle County. The second case was a female in her 30's who lives in Denver. Both individuals had no known contact with an infected person.

The lady from Eagle recently traveled in the U.S., while the female from Denver had no recent travel.

In a test done today, there was also an "indeterminate case," meaning there were no conclusive results. Per Center for Disease Control guidelines, the state test must be sent into the CDC for additional testing.