Sen. Gardner touts funding for public lands

Celebration across the aisle as Democrats and Republicans work together to preserve the great outdoors.

U.S. Senators Cory Gardner of and Steve Daines of Montana announced they have gotten President Trump's support for the bipartisan legislation that would protect our land, water, and national parks for generations to come. Annually, $900 million will go towards the Land and Water Conversation Fund, or the LWCF.

"If you're somebody who enjoys the outdoors, if you're somebody who wants to do more fishing, if you're somebody who has always wanted to go over to that landlocked piece of public lands but have been unable to do it, this is your chance. If you wanted to know whether the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park is going to be preserved for generations, this is the opportunity that made it possible. This is a crown jewel of conservation; one of the biggest moments in conversation history,” says Senator Cory Gardner.

Gardner also says an additional $1.3 billion will go to help put a dent in the $12 billion maintenance backlog in our national parks.

