Startek announces they are shutting down Grand Junction campus

Startek has told employees that their Grand Junction campus will be closing, and is expected to fully shut down on June 14th.

In the statement given to employees, it states, "Startek made the business decision to ramp down operations and close the Grand Junction campus."

It goes on to read, "Based on changing business requirements and their impact on the profitability of our business, we have made the difficult decision to close our Grand Junction campus and move the lines of business to other Startek locations."

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.