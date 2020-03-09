Second fire in less than a week in Whitewater, started as ag burn

The Lands End Fire Protection District is once again off of Blair Road in Whitewater fighting a fire that started out as a prescribed agricultural burn.

Just last Thursday they responded to another ag burn a mile away that burned roughly 50 acres.

At this time, crews seem to have a good containment around this fire, which is approximately 5-10 acres in size.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office says that law enforcement has already responded to 28 brush fires since that start of March.