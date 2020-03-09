Colorado's new voting rules draws more young people to the polls

For the first time in state history, 17-year-olds were able to vote in presidential primaries, as long as they turn 18 before the election in November.

Colorado is one of 18 states and the District of Columbia to have such a rule.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says, "As the youngest Secretary of State in the country, it is important to me that young people’s voices are heard in Colorado elections."

And Colorado's young people were heard in the primaries, as over 45 percent of registered 17-year-olds showed up to the polls to vote.

The total voter turnout for Colorado was roughly 45 percent as well.

Eligible 17-year-olds will get to practice their right to vote in June and on election day in November as well.