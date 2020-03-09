Member ill with coronavirus, Denver Country Club sterilizes

A country club in Colorado has been taking precautions after one of its members tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Eight people so far have tested positive for the virus in Colorado. Denver Country Club spokesman Andy Boian tells The Denver Post its infected member last visited the club Feb. 26 and began to have symptoms late last week.

Boian says workers have “sterilized every inch” of the club and are following U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommendations for preventing illness.

Boian says the infected man didn't visit high-traffic areas of the club, which remains open for business as usual.

