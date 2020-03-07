"Go Baby Go" provides mobility for kids with disabilities

Colorado Mesa students and faculty teamed up with Family Health West to give kids the gift of mobility.

"Go Baby Go" is a program that provides modified, ride-on electric cars to young children with disabilities so that they can move independently. Each of the seven children got a pit crew of student engineers and a therapist to adapt the car to be just right for each child. Modifications included adding PVC pipe to act as support for the children or replacing the gas pedal with a push button… all depending on the specific needs of the child.

“By giving them a car that’s adapted specifically for them, it gets them out, they get to go out on the playground and move around at the same pace as the other kids, they get to bump into things, make mistakes and learn from them,” says Occupational Therapist, Andrea Goodwin.

“Go Baby Go” also helped engineering students to apply their technical knowledge in a meaningful way, outside of the classroom.