Colorado Caucus Day

Did you caucus today? Democrats and Republicans met up at precincts all across the state, including here in Mesa County.

With Super Tuesday in the rearview, sometimes folks wonder why Colorado has a caucus… but today was a chance for non-presidential candidates to get their names on the ballot. The caucus process is an opportunity to make your voice heard and to interact directly with candidates and sitting elected representatives at all levels of government. There's one thing both parties can agree on: the importance of participating in the caucus.

"The people have a voice in that selection and the very root of that is the caucus process. That they get to sit down and vocalize and speak about their candidate,” says Republican and Mesa County Commissioner Candidate for District 3 JJ Fletcher.

"It's just important for people to participate and be involved in whatever way feels comfortable for you because we're all in this together and we all need to work together to find solutions to find solutions to our problems,” says Joe Higgins, Mesa County Democratic caucus participant.

The caucus isn't the only way for candidates to get their name on the ballot… they also can petition for signatures.

