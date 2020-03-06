Ag burn gets out of control, burns roughly 50 acres in Whitewater

The Lands End Fire Protection District responded to a fire this afternoon on the 2700 block of Blair Road near Whitewater.

The fire has burned between 45-50 acres. It started out as an agricultural burn but got out of hand.

The fire has destroyed a side by side, a truck, and a garage.

An evacuation notice was sent out to 15 homes in the area, but that has since been lifted according to the Lands End Fire Protection District.

The fire is under investigation, and charges for arson could be pressed.

Please check weather conditions before doing prescribed agricultural burns!