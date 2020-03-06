Two more COVID-19 cases confirmed in state, Catholic school closes over virus concerns

After state officials confirmed the first two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, two more presumptive positive cases have been confirmed in the Denver area on Friday, bringing the total of cases to four in Colorado.

Our sister station in Denver, 9 News confirmed the two cases today with Denver Public Health and Environment.

They consider the cases presumptive positive because it has only been confirmed by the state, and has yet to have been tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

The two people whose cases were announced today are in isolation.

St. Anne's Episcopal School in the Denver area announced they have closed due to concerns of exposure to the virus according to state officials.

