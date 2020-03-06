Agricultural burn goes wrong, investigation ongoing

An agricultural burn got out of hand Friday morning, which led to two structures being completely destroyed, along with 11 acres being burned.

The fire was near the Adobe Creek Golf Course near 18 Road and the I-70 Frontage Road in Fruita.

The Lower Valley Fire District responded to the fire around 11:30 a.m. and were able to limit the spread of the fire.

The LVFD says the fire was initially only 3 to 4 acres, but quickly grew due to the wind conditions.

At this time the fire is under investigation, and officials are determining if they will press any charges.

