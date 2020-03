The Grand Junction Police Department is asking for the publics' help to locate Julian, a 14-year-old boy who was last seen yesterday on the 2600 block of Belford Ave.

Julian is 5'7", weighs 105lbs, and has blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black "Tupac" sweatshirt and was carrying a black backpack.

Julian is medication dependent and will get sick without it.

If you know of Julian's whereabouts, you are asked to call 911.