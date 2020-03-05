Annual GJ Kiwanis celebration

The Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction celebrated an anniversary today.

The organization of volunteers has been doing good in the Grand Valley for 83 years in February. Their focus is the children of Mesa County… throughout the year, they host fundraisers and events to benefit our kids. Today, they recognized members who went above and beyond, like Kiwanian of the year Sue Kiser.

“We have a pancake day, we have a golf tournament, we have the Santa Claus run in December. All of these are fundraisers for the children of Mesa County,” says Kiwanian of the year, Sue Kiser.

“It’s good to be doing what I do for our club. We do a lot of projects, Kiwanis paint cake day and toy run during December and all kind of goodies,” adds Wes Hayes, Kiwanis Aktion Club member.

Kiwanis is gearing up for those events… their major fundraiser is Pancake Day and Funfest, which is on June 6th this year.